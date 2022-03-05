Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 97,470 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,470 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Aflac by 139.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.20 and its 200 day moving average is $57.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $569,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,416 shares of company stock worth $5,709,784 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

