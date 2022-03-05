Jane Street Group LLC Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 744,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,948 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($4.03) to GBX 315 ($4.23) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.76) to GBX 300 ($4.03) in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($4.16) to GBX 300 ($4.03) in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($4.03) to GBX 350 ($4.70) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.60.

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $5.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 6.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

NatWest Group Profile (Get Rating)

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.