James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Director J Adam Abram Acquires 24,000 Shares

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) Director J Adam Abram bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James River Group stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $51.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($1.93). James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -23.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 73,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in James River Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 75,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in James River Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JRVR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

