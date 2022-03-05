James Latham (LON:LTHM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,248.48

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,248.48 ($16.75) and traded as low as GBX 1,227 ($16.46). James Latham shares last traded at GBX 1,227 ($16.46), with a volume of 322 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,251.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,248.72. The firm has a market cap of £245.40 million and a PE ratio of 6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

In other James Latham news, insider Nick Latham purchased 184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,191 ($15.98) per share, for a total transaction of £2,191.44 ($2,940.35). Also, insider Fabian French sold 7,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($16.10), for a total value of £89,568 ($120,177.11).

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

