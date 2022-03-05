J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 125.9% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $13.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.65. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $18.68.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.37.
J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.
