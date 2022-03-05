IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 725 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in CoStar Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 59.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in CoStar Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 62,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.11.

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.92. 1,975,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,938. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

