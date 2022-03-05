IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 391 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 619.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

SHV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.30. 2,296,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,677. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.41. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.23 and a one year high of $110.53.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

