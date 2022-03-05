IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,257 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,296,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $694,540,000 after acquiring an additional 103,136 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,932,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $681,228,000 after acquiring an additional 276,606 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,726,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $633,499,000 after acquiring an additional 132,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,458,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $338,783,000 after acquiring an additional 45,069 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

MSI traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.96. 1,072,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,024. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.20 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.81.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

