IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Prudential Financial comprises approximately 1.0% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $147,325.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,645 shares of company stock valued at $25,796,249 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.87.

Shares of PRU traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,055,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,316. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.27. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

