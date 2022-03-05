IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,927,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,424,000 after acquiring an additional 173,898 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,774,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,630,000 after purchasing an additional 109,033 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,045,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,442,000 after purchasing an additional 90,650 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,471,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,589,000 after purchasing an additional 50,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,087,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,880,000 after purchasing an additional 24,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

LNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

LNT stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,445. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average of $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

Alliant Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.