IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,120 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.5% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $6.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $452.13. 2,751,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,870,279. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $505.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $589.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.81 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

