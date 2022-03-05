Ita M. Brennan Sells 14,800 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $1,767,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ANET opened at $118.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.56. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

