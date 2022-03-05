Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ISR opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. Isoray has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $48.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Isoray Company Profile (Get Rating)

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

