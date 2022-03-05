iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Stock Holdings Lowered by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for 0.8% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 350.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 486,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after acquiring an additional 378,574 shares during the period. TNF LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,448,000.

Shares of IYE stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.86. 3,861,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,667,841. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.23.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

