iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 8.1% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hefren Tillotson Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 853,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,762,000 after buying an additional 44,471 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 83,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $106.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.26. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.58 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

