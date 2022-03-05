iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Sold by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,019,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,457,763. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.05.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

