iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,627 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,868 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $104.66 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $103.60 and a 1-year high of $109.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

