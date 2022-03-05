iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTH) Trading 0.6% Higher

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTH – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.73 and last traded at $24.73. 2,349 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 4,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13.
