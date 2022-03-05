iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,280 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,156,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,780,000 after acquiring an additional 458,896 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,957,000 after acquiring an additional 348,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,394,000 after acquiring an additional 475,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,043,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,200,000 after acquiring an additional 45,534 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

ESGD opened at $69.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.99. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.81 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.