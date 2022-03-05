iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Shares Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Rating) by 6,084.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 449,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,214 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 177.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 329,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 210,648 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 202,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 56,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DVYE opened at $32.72 on Friday. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $32.36 and a 1 year high of $41.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.64.

