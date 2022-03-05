iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Purchased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period.

BATS:EFAV opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average of $75.81. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

