iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Bought by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises about 0.9% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors owned about 0.13% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 96.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 65.5% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AOR traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.02. 116,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,609. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.21 and its 200-day moving average is $56.16. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

