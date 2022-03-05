IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Holdings Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.09% of IPG Photonics worth $92,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,969,000 after acquiring an additional 292,423 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,267,000 after acquiring an additional 254,905 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,356,000 after acquiring an additional 226,167 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 798,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,476,000 after acquiring an additional 165,004 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $105.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.60. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $104.65 and a 52 week high of $241.43.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other IPG Photonics news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

