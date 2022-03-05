Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 8,058 put options on the company. This is an increase of 627% compared to the average daily volume of 1,108 put options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.75. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,528,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,835,000 after purchasing an additional 242,252 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 829,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 473,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,840,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,275 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

