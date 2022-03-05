Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGW opened at $50.51 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $60.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.37.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

