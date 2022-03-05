Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,116 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank owned about 0.06% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

