Invesco Ltd. Sells 8,018 Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,018 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $8,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 97,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 12,565 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BIT opened at $16.04 on Friday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

