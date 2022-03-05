Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) by 2,103.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,886 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.72% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $7,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 127,409.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 26,756 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,566,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,073,000 after acquiring an additional 448,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 341,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 347,641 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRS has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $968.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.58. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

