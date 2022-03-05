Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) CEO Sells $3,701,203.08 in Stock

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $3,701,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.91.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,320,000 after buying an additional 8,718,084 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Invesco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,085,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,307,000 after purchasing an additional 255,634 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Invesco by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,844,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,829 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,996 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 20.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,867,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,248,000 after buying an additional 654,338 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

