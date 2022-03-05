Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,477 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.79% of Apogee Enterprises worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 13.9% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.7% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

APOG opened at $45.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.87 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.86. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.63 million. Apogee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -101.15%.

A number of research firms recently commented on APOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apogee Enterprises (Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.