Invesco Ltd. Has $7.66 Million Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,952 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.68% of Celestica worth $7,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Celestica by 8.6% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,979,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 395,239 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 1.0% in the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,952,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,063,000 after purchasing an additional 40,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,382,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,554,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Celestica by 18.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,063,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 474,911 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Celestica by 28.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,675,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,756,000 after purchasing an additional 589,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About Celestica (Get Rating)

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.