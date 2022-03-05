Invesco Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Callaway Golf worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELY. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Shares of ELY stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.94.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELY. Compass Point lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Callaway Golf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.