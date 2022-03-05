Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.01

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.01 and last traded at $22.01, with a volume of 113626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 1,266.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the fourth quarter worth $109,000.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

