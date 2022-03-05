Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $53.04

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.04 and last traded at $53.20, with a volume of 7274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.65.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CQQQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,636.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 58,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 54,677 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 98.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 21,619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,398,000 after buying an additional 13,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 380.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 23,819 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

