Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BSMR opened at $24.93 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.

