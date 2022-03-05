Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VKI. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 0.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,272,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 42.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,156,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 344,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,276,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,281,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI opened at $10.99 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

