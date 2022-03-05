Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ITCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.83.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $55.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.26. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $59.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). The company had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 176,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $8,411,604.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $8,328,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,077 shares of company stock worth $26,250,631 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

