Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) to report ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.42). Intersect ENT posted earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intersect ENT.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intersect ENT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.95.
Shares of Intersect ENT stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $27.25. 105,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,466. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.56. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.36.
About Intersect ENT (Get Rating)
Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intersect ENT (XENT)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intersect ENT (XENT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.