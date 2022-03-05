Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) to report ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.42). Intersect ENT posted earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intersect ENT.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intersect ENT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,638,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,052,000 after acquiring an additional 44,498 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after acquiring an additional 184,087 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter valued at $12,066,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 431.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 88,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $27.25. 105,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,466. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.56. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.36.

About Intersect ENT (Get Rating)

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intersect ENT (XENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.