International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Issues Earnings Results

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 92.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

INSW stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $937.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.31. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently -3.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in International Seaways by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in International Seaways by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in International Seaways by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in International Seaways by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

