International Monetary Systems, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ITNM) Short Interest Down 75.0% in February

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ITNM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

International Monetary Systems stock remained flat at $$10.50 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22. International Monetary Systems has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

International Monetary Systems Ltd. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the management and operation of a barter trade exchange. It offers electronic mail promotions, monthly statements, 24-hour authorization service and internet trading. The company was founded in July 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, WI.

