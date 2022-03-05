Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the January 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LINK stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,955. Interlink Electronics has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $63.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Interlink Electronics alerts:

About Interlink Electronics (Get Rating)

Interlink Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of force sensing technology solutions. Its products include force sensing, position sensing and mouse pointing & touchpad. The company was founded on February 27, 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interlink Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interlink Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.