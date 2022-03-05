Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the January 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
LINK stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,955. Interlink Electronics has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $63.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93.
About Interlink Electronics (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Interlink Electronics (LINK)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Interlink Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interlink Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.