Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

TILE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Interface alerts:

Shares of Interface stock opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $829.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.28. Interface has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $18.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Interface had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $339.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interface will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interface by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,393,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Interface by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,182,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 220,595 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Interface by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 103,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Interface by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Interface by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 440,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 46,669 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interface Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.