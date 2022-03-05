Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.97) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.58) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.07.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a market cap of $395.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.34. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $25.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 98,837.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

