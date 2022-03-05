Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.37 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

IBKR opened at $58.68 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $1,651,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 14,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total value of $1,125,366.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 882,797 shares of company stock valued at $65,719,493. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 140.6% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 994,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,401,000 after acquiring an additional 581,424 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $24,570,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 245.9% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 30,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 21,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,569.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 59,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

