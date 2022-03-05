Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) will report sales of $211.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $202.99 million to $220.80 million. Inter Parfums reported sales of $198.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $210.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPAR. BWS Financial upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $2,205,578.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $1,726,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,155 shares of company stock worth $4,826,987 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,769,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 231,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,783,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.08. 167,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,703. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.87 and a 200 day moving average of $87.72. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $108.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

