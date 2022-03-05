Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average is $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $195.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Intel by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after acquiring an additional 79,115 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Intel by 4,638.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 143,580 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 140,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.