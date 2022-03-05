Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.15.

Shares of NYSEMKT:ITRG opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRG. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 17.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 16.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 72,223 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

