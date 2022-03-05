Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.670-$0.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $357 million-$365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $378.50 million.Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.270-$3.350 EPS.

Shares of IART stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $67.55. 290,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,389. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average of $68.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,021 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

