Insider Selling: Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Director Sells $116,116.50 in Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WWW opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.59. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,503,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $360,240,000 after acquiring an additional 336,265 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,731,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,125,000 after buying an additional 54,522 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 15.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,002,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,598,000 after purchasing an additional 394,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,729,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,912,000 after buying an additional 69,032 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,396,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,055,000 after buying an additional 960,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

