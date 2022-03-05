Insider Selling: PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) CFO Sells $56,033.91 in Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 26,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $56,033.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ PAYS opened at $2.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. PaySign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.93 million, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.94.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
PaySign Company Profile (Get Rating)
PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.
