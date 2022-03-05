Insider Selling: PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) CFO Sells $56,033.91 in Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 26,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $56,033.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYS opened at $2.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. PaySign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.93 million, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PaySign by 23.8% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in PaySign by 89.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PaySign by 23.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PaySign by 38.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in PaySign by 15.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. 22.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

